They Knew: Dr Aseem Malhotra Says WHO Warned of Dozens of Major Adverse Reactions BEFORE the Jabs Were Rolled Out

December 31, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

As more people become aware of the massive number of adverse reactions that come from the Covid-19 “vaccines,” the powers-that-be tend to claim they are just now coming around to the conclusions that many of us have known for two years. Among those are doctors with the World Health Organization.

Unfortunately for them, it turns out they endorsed a list of adverse reactions BEFORE the jabs were rolled out. As Dr. Aseem Malhotra pointed out, “anything and everything that can go wrong with the heart is on that list from heart attacks, pericarditis, arrhythmias, heart failure and that’s what we’re seeing.”

BREAKING : The World Health Organisation endorsed a list of potential serious adverse effects of the mRNA jab ‘Anything & everything that can go wrong with the heart is on that list from heart attacks, pericarditis, arrhythmias, heart failure & that’s what we’re seeing’ pic.twitter.com/wXAJl1GAS6 — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) December 31, 2022

The WHO is not alone in their shifting narrative. As I pointed out on Twitter, the FDA and CDC endorsed similar lists at similar times.

WHO, CDC, FDA, and others are claiming the data is NOW telling us the jabs may cause adverse reactions. That doesn't jibe with the fact that they listed the adverse reactions before the jabs were rolled out. https://t.co/CpyQcywuWT — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 31, 2022

Any vaxx-nanny medical professional who claims they are suddenly concerned about adverse reactions now based on “new” data is either lying, stupid, or both. Option three: They hope WE’RE too stupid to see through them.

Leave a comment about this post on my Substack.

The post They Knew: Dr Aseem Malhotra Says WHO Warned of Dozens of Major Adverse Reactions BEFORE the Jabs Were Rolled Out appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...