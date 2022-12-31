Were You Told This Was Where Your Money Was Going? Zelensky Attacks Christianity & This Administration Has Given His Country $68 Billion In Doing So (Video)
December 31, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videos“Shall the throne of iniquity have fellowship with thee, which frameth mischief by a law?” -Psalm 94:20 Remember how the mainstream media put up Volodymyr Zelensky as Time’s Person of the Year in 2022? Remember how he is an actor (John 8:44), a comedian, and a sodomite (Leviticus 18:22) who managed to become debased enough …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments