American Airlines Worker Killed After Being Sucked Into Jet Engine

The Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama reported on New Year's Eve that an American Airlines worker was killed in an "industrial" accident. 

American Airlines Flight 3408, an Embraer E175, was scheduled to depart Montgomery for Dallas-Forth Worth Saturday afternoon when a baggage handler was sucked into the plane's jet engine. 

"Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time," the airport tweeted. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased."

Reuters confirmed with two sources the baggage handler died in "an accident involving one of the airplane's engines that was running."

All outbound and inbound flights were briefly halted and resumed normal operations by late Saturday. 

