America's Top New Year's Resolutions For 2023

The plan to live a healthier life is once again top of mind for Americans making resolutions for 2023.

Vowing to exercise more, eat healthier and to lose weight were the top 3 New Year's resolutions in the U.S. this year, according to the Statista Global Consumer Survey.

In a year that was marked by high inflation, the resolution to save more money comes in rank 4.

Classics like spending more time with family and friends instead of on social media also ranked high in the survey.

19 percent of American adults also want to reduce stress on the job next year.

Less popular resolutions had to do with reducing use of alcohol and cigarettes as well as doing more for the environment, for example by becoming a vegetarian or vegan. Still, 10 percent of respondents were planning the latter for the new year.