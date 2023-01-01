George Santos’ Actions Do Not Represent Conservatives; That’s Not Who We Are

January 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What may we infer from the tale of George Santos? The Santos narrative serves as a reminder that our moral character counts. Those remaining, defending Santos to increase numbers in the House of Representatives need to choose between right and wrong and announce “that’s not who we are.” The New York Times’ first portrayal of the newly elected Long Island congressman’s lies seemed made up, as we have seen liberal publications creating news and then retracting later due to bad information leads. He had a similar voice to Tommy Flanagan, a member of Pathological Liars Anonymous, played by Jon Lovitz



