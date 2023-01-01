Israel Has The World's Highest Digital Quality Of Life In 2022, USA Only 12th

Life and work in the 21st century is increasingly reliant on modern technology, with a country’s digital quality of life playing a massive role on people’s day-to-day.

Some countries excel in internet access and affordability, while others have more modern digital systems and relevant laws. And, as Visual Capitalist's Omri Wallach details below, many regions of the world suffer with lacking digital infrastructure and access across the board.

The 2022 Digital Quality of Life Index (DQL) from Surfshark analyzes countries on digital wellbeing, based on data from the UN, World Bank, Freedom House, and the International Communications Union.

5 Metrics for Measuring Digital Wellbeing

The DQL Index covers 117 countries with readily available data, making up 92% of the global population. Each country is scored on five pillars:

Internet Affordability —How much time people have to work to afford a stable internet connection.

Internet Quality —How fast and stable the internet connectivity in a country is and how well it’s improving.

Electronic Infrastructure —How well developed and inclusive a country’s existing electronic infrastructure is.

Electronic Security —How safe and protected people feel in a country.

Electronic Government—How advanced and digitized a country’s government services are.

Visualizing The World’s Digital Quality of Life

Overall, Europe and Asia led the digital quality of life rankings in 2022. Israel took the top spot with an incredibly strong score in internet affordability. Here are the countries sorted by rankings and their weighted scores in each category:

Rank Country Affordability Quality E-infrastructure E-security E-government 1 Israel 0.1917 0.0981 0.1668 0.1503 0.1541 2 Denmark 0.047 0.1186 0.1968 0.1878 0.1844 3 Germany 0.0718 0.0926 0.1922 0.1946 0.1612 4 France 0.0534 0.111 0.1834 0.1878 0.1749 5 Sweden 0.0213 0.1059 0.1958 0.1878 0.1787 6 Netherlands 0.0241 0.0985 0.1956 0.1865 0.1796 7 Finland 0.0171 0.0973 0.192 0.1892 0.1869 8 Japan 0.0684 0.1024 0.1846 0.1462 0.177 9 U.K. 0.0413 0.0898 0.1882 0.1611 0.188 10 South Korea 0.0252 0.1139 0.1884 0.1516 0.1868 11 Lithuania 0.0508 0.087 0.1705 0.1973 0.1592 12 U.S. 0.0326 0.113 0.1944 0.1224 0.1947 13 Switzerland 0.0337 0.1114 0.1914 0.1597 0.1607 14 Estonia 0.0219 0.0759 0.1852 0.1946 0.1779 15 Singapore 0.0717 0.1134 0.1852 0.0943 0.19 16 Spain 0.0257 0.0924 0.1777 0.1919 0.1656 17 Norway 0.0136 0.0923 0.194 0.1649 0.174 18 Luxembourg 0.0272 0.0911 0.1878 0.1689 0.1597 19 Italy 0.0362 0.082 0.1733 0.1824 0.159 20 Portugal 0.0085 0.1101 0.1576 0.1932 0.1565 21 Belgium 0.0162 0.0868 0.1823 0.1973 0.1409 22 Austria 0.0279 0.0717 0.1782 0.1716 0.1719 23 Poland 0.0242 0.0869 0.1566 0.1905 0.1568 24 Ireland 0.0217 0.0874 0.1799 0.1662 0.1596 25 Czechia 0.023 0.0755 0.1707 0.196 0.1472 26 Canada 0.0228 0.0967 0.1831 0.1289 0.1723 27 Hungary 0.0206 0.1046 0.1647 0.1676 0.1425 28 New Zealand 0.0166 0.1027 0.1731 0.1341 0.1702 29 Slovakia 0.0233 0.0807 0.161 0.1865 0.1417 30 Bulgaria 0.0308 0.1025 0.1352 0.177 0.1452 31 Croatia 0.0133 0.0911 0.1625 0.1865 0.1346 32 Slovenia 0.0102 0.0934 0.1619 0.1622 0.1591 33 Latvia 0.0235 0.0918 0.1628 0.1784 0.1289 34 Romania 0.0299 0.105 0.1427 0.1743 0.1327 35 Australia 0.0453 0.0706 0.1755 0.1089 0.1802 36 Malta 0.0104 0.093 0.1639 0.1527 0.1547 37 Cyprus 0.0139 0.0718 0.1589 0.1689 0.1548 38 Malaysia 0.0319 0.0838 0.1636 0.1224 0.1561 39 Greece 0.0085 0.0713 0.142 0.2 0.1344 40 Chile 0.0251 0.1202 0.1469 0.1022 0.1538 41 Uruguay 0.0051 0.1054 0.1569 0.13 0.1498 42 Russia 0.0556 0.0794 0.1512 0.0943 0.152 43 China 0.0241 0.1045 0.1485 0.0741 0.175 44 U.A.E. 0.0071 0.1148 0.1779 0.0419 0.1712 45 Argentina 0.0073 0.0694 0.1575 0.13 0.1464 46 Qatar 0.0077 0.1077 0.1705 0.0808 0.1421 47 Armenia 0.1009 0.07 0.1356 0.0765 0.1221 48 Serbia 0.0184 0.0739 0.1387 0.1238 0.1429 49 Thailand 0.0081 0.1045 0.151 0.0876 0.1391 50 Ukraine 0.0259 0.0581 0.1613 0.1184 0.1256 51 Saudi Arabia 0.0057 0.0873 0.1635 0.0865 0.1408 52 Turkey 0.0153 0.0679 0.1526 0.0968 0.1488 53 Brazil 0.0078 0.0884 0.1388 0.0686 0.1558 54 Moldova 0.0357 0.0687 0.1359 0.0927 0.1226 55 Philippines 0.0044 0.0779 0.1371 0.1062 0.1265 56 Bahrain 0.0084 0.0878 0.166 0.047 0.1396 57 Colombia 0.0051 0.0775 0.1248 0.0954 0.1433 58 Costa Rica 0.0042 0.0721 0.1523 0.0954 0.1206 59 India 0.0266 0.071 0.1149 0.0822 0.1489 60 N. Macedonia 0.0095 0.0684 0.1409 0.0981 0.1237 61 Kazakhstan 0.0185 0.0639 0.1408 0.07 0.1473 62 Mexico 0.0111 0.0688 0.1291 0.0792 0.142 63 Paraguay 0.0091 0.0724 0.1424 0.0862 0.113 64 Albania 0.0087 0.0567 0.1313 0.09 0.1328 65 Oman 0.0053 0.065 0.1455 0.0473 0.1502 66 South Africa 0.0198 0.0689 0.1171 0.0778 0.1294 67 Georgia 0.0097 0.0577 0.1408 0.0941 0.1103 68 Mauritius 0.0149 0.0459 0.1311 0.09 0.1298 69 Belarus 0.0224 0.068 0.1396 0.0554 0.123 70 Vietnam 0.0145 0.0712 0.1396 0.0578 0.1241 71 Morocco 0.0068 0.0603 0.1247 0.113 0.1004 72 Indonesia 0.0064 0.0639 0.1382 0.0605 0.1342 73 Peru 0.0037 0.069 0.126 0.0819 0.1213 74 Azerbaijan 0.0093 0.0618 0.1361 0.0592 0.1253 75 Montenegro 0.0149 0.0566 0.1339 0.0765 0.1064 76 Bangladesh 0.024 0.0681 0.1204 0.0703 0.1021 77 Tunisia 0.011 0.0484 0.1225 0.0886 0.1142 78 Kenya 0.0047 0.0492 0.1391 0.0714 0.1193 79 Dominican Republic 0.0047 0.0597 0.1163 0.0754 0.1229 80 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.0127 0.0634 0.1353 0.0697 0.0974 81 Panama 0.0032 0.0851 0.1279 0.05 0.1111 82 Ecuador 0.0045 0.0656 0.132 0.0365 0.1256 83 Trinidad and Tobago 0.0094 0.0622 0.1277 0.0551 0.1074 84 Iran 0.0149 0.0585 0.1482 0.0149 0.1113 85 Egypt 0.0064 0.0583 0.1098 0.0595 0.1135 86 Nigeria 0.0014 0.0552 0.1187 0.0768 0.0916 87 Jordan 0.0048 0.0754 0.1434 0.0297 0.0862 88 Ghana 0.0025 0.0531 0.0957 0.0724 0.1091 89 Sri Lanka 0.0071 0.0658 0.0943 0.0446 0.1184 90 Mongolia 0.015 0.059 0.135 0.0189 0.0951 91 Kyrgyzstan 0.0105 0.0603 0.0986 0.0457 0.1074 92 Algeria 0.005 0.0601 0.1312 0.0551 0.0707 93 Bolivia 0.0051 0.0583 0.1287 0.0324 0.0941 94 Nepal 0.0069 0.0684 0.1132 0.0497 0.0762 95 Senegal 0.0036 0.055 0.1048 0.0603 0.0906 96 Pakistan 0.006 0.0616 0.0938 0.0446 0.1015 97 Jamaica 0.0047 0.0584 0.113 0.0432 0.0859 98 Uganda 0.0007 0.0489 0.0777 0.0768 0.0943 99 El Salvador 0.0028 0.0662 0.1066 0.0257 0.0944 100 Ivory Coast 0.0006 0.0465 0.0881 0.0724 0.0869 101 Cambodia 0.0043 0.0631 0.1178 0.0162 0.0831 102 Mali 0.0011 0.0548 0.0969 0.0603 0.0689 103 Namibia 0.0046 0.0517 0.0955 0.0322 0.0899 104 Guatemala 0.0029 0.059 0.0877 0.0257 0.0878 105 Zambia 0.0034 0.0241 0.0935 0.0781 0.0613 106 Botswana 0.0051 0.0523 0.0977 0.023 0.0777 107 Tanzania 0.0021 0.0517 0.0813 0.0257 0.0924 108 Honduras 0.004 0.0675 0.0838 0.0108 0.0861 109 Zimbabwe 0.0019 0.034 0.0907 0.0362 0.0854 110 Angola 0.0047 0.0567 0.0576 0.0495 0.0748 111 Laos 0.0066 0.0489 0.0955 0.0189 0.059 112 Tajikistan 0.0108 0.0485 0.073 0.0108 0.0754 113 Cameroon 0.0014 0.0178 0.073 0.0338 0.0832 114 Mozambique 0.0021 0.0378 0.0526 0.0295 0.0815 115 Ethiopia 0.0032 0.0472 0.048 0.0338 0.0682 116 Yemen 0.007 0.0644 0.0479 0.0081 0.0527 117 Congo DR 0.0063 0.0596 0.0446 0.0027 0.0394

Overall, 15 of the top 20 highest-scoring countries were located in Europe, including #2 Denmark and #3 Germany, reflecting the region’s strong scores in electronic infrastructure and security.

In addition to Israel, the Asia region was represented at the top by #8 Japan, #10 South Korea, and #15 Singapore. The only non-Asian and non-European country to make the top 20 was the United States at #12.

GDP’s Impact on Digital Infrastructure

Of the 117 countries that had data available for the index, the majority of the lowest-ranking countries were in Africa or Asia. This includes the bottom five: Cameroon, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Yemen, and DR Congo.

In fact, when the DQL Index was charted against GDP per capita, a clear and unsurprising trend emerges:

As countries have to grapple with limited resources and capital for increasing their digital wellbeing, we can see different priorities emerge. For example. many countries scored poorly on internet affordability and electronic government while prioritizing investments in internet quality and electronic infrastructure.

And despite the proliferation of mobile phones across the world, more countries were able to set up stable broadband internet over mobile internet.

To find out more interesting insights, dive in to the full Digital Quality of Life Index.