Listen Without Prejudice

January 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Pop music has always been plagued by insecurity. A four-minute song—even one with the biggest of hooks—doesn’t feel like an artistic achievement on par with a great novel or an epic film. The resulting inferiority complex often leads pop acts to go to ridiculous lengths to be taken seriously (let none of us forget that U2 once attempted to coin the portmanteau "refujesus"). The post Listen Without Prejudice appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...