Will America Lose Its Grip Over the Microchip?

January 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the early months of 2020, the phrase "supply chain" became a catalyst of terror for America's consumers, often demonstrated by panicked shoppers coming to blows over the last bottle of bleach, can of soup, or—worst of the worst—roll of toilet paper. The post Will America Lose Its Grip Over the Microchip? appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...