2022 Men of the Year: The Troops
January 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
While the Biden administration has worked to demoralize America's fighting force with draconian COVID vaccine mandates, the Washington Free Beacon continues to celebrate our brave men and women fighting on the front lines—and against the Democratic administration's efforts to decimate the force. The post 2022 Men of the Year: The Troops appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments