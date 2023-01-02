2022 Men of the Year: The Troops

January 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

While the Biden administration has worked to demoralize America's fighting force with draconian COVID vaccine mandates, the Washington Free Beacon continues to celebrate our brave men and women fighting on the front lines—and against the Democratic administration's efforts to decimate the force. The post 2022 Men of the Year: The Troops appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



