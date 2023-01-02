After 5-Long Years, The Good Guys Just Scored Another Huge Victory in The “Culture War”

January 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I know sometimes it doesn’t seem like it, but we are winning this culture war. It’s just that it’s dragging on and on. But that’s because he left is losing their grip, so they’re now feverishly grasping at straws and going bonkers. What’s scary, and infuriating, is that they’re going after our kids in the process and that’s upped the game, significantly. And speaking of that “game,” we just won a huge round in the culture war, thanks to a very close vote in a federal appeals court. Doesn’t matter how close, we’ll take the win. It’s been a case



Read More...