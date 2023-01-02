Brickbat: I Say a Little Prayer for You

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, director of March for Life U.K., has been charged with four counts of failing to comply with a "Public Space Protection Order" for silently praying outside an abortion clinic in Birmingham. The city has banned all forms of protest outside abortion clinics. Vaughan-Spruce was carrying no signs or photos.

