Brickbat: I Say a Little Prayer for You
January 2, 2023 | Tags: Abortion, free speech, REASON, religion
Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, director of March for Life U.K., has been charged with four counts of failing to comply with a "Public Space Protection Order" for silently praying outside an abortion clinic in Birmingham. The city has banned all forms of protest outside abortion clinics. Vaughan-Spruce was carrying no signs or photos.
