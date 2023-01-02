Defiant Matt Gaetz Continues To Buck McCarthy Potential Speakership

January 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On Monday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–FL) met with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R–CA), whose bid for speaker may be in jeopardy. After winning a majority in the midterm elections in November, Republicans are expected to restore control of the House this week. The GOP will control 222 of the chamber’s 435 seats. McCarthy will face a vote in the House on Tuesday for speaker, but he may not have the support he needs. Gaetz, who has arguably been the most outspoken opponent of a McCarthy speakership, is a significant factor. Gaetz and a few other House Republicans have



Read More...