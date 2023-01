Federal Judge Orders Arizona Child To Dismantle Border Wall He Built Out Of Legos

January 2, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NOGALES, AZ — On the heels of a court order to remove a makeshift wall constructed from shipping containers along the southern border, a federal judge has also ordered a local child to dismantle a wall he built over the last week with his Legos.



Read More...