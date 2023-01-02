Golfer Barry Lane “Died After a Short Illness”

January 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

The phrase “died suddenly” may be getting replaced with “died after a short illness.” In journalist circles, it’s a phrase that has been used when the actual cause of death is intended to be kept private. The latest famous person to die after a short illness is professional golfer Barry Lane who died this week at the age of 62.

According to Daily Mail:

Former Ryder Cup player Barry Lane has died aged 62 after a short illness

Lane was part of Bernard Gallacher’s 1993 team that lost to the USA at The Belfry

Lane was also a five-time winner of the DP World Tour where he made 693 starts

The Legends Tour chairman said: ‘This is a very sad day for all at Legends Tour.’

As we normally do with unexplained deaths, we ask now if he died from the Covid-19 “vaccines.” People dying suddenly without further explanation is becoming more and more common and corporate media refuses to mention the words “Covid” or “vaccine” whenever these deaths are reported.

The post Golfer Barry Lane “Died After a Short Illness” appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...