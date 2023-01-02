Highest-Ranking Scientologist Lights Herself On Fire, Then Shoots Herself Over Battle With Disease and Depression

When you reach a certain level in the “Scientology religion,” you’re allegedly so powerful, that you become immune to many diseases, including cancer. That’s what countless former Scientologists claim. And that was the “high level” where Kelly Preston and Kirstie Alley were ranked when they died of cancer. So, clearly, something isn’t adding up. I don’t know all that much about Scientology, but former members say they’re supposed to be “super beings” who don’t succumb to depression or other horrible things we earthly mortals suffer with. And while most of us realize that’s a bunch of hooey, sadly, some folks



