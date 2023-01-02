Incoming Republican Freshman Allegedly Receives Improper Phone Call To Support McCarthy

January 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A current House member allegedly pressured the newly elected Republican representative Anna Paulina Luna (FL) into endorsing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid for speaker. In a conversation with Steve Bannon, Luna stated, “I got an extremely improper phone call.” “Another member had practically contacted me to whip votes for the speaker’s race and ended up threatening me,” the speaker said. According to Luna, who will represent Florida’s 13th District, a female member made the threat. She claimed, “I told the female member that I wasn’t going to really be threatened.” “I don’t think I need to name



Read More...