MNF Game Temporarily Suspended After Buffalo Bills Player Loses Consciousness

January 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday has been called off after Bills safety Damar Hamlin passed out during a play. On the field, CPR was performed by medical personnel, and an ambulance was called to transport him. His state is still unknown. Officials declared the game was temporarily delayed more than 20 minutes after the injury in the first quarter, and both teams went back to their locker rooms. It didn’t seem like Hamlin’s tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was very violent. The Bills’ defensive back stood up without incident before tripping and sliding backward



