Second ABC News Producer “Dies Suddenly” in The Past Week…Only 37-Years-Old

January 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Well, here I am again, to tell you about yet another young person who died suddenly. If only we could find a common denominator with all these sad & untimely deaths…It’s like a game of “Clue,” where you have no idea what’s really going on, right? 🙄 At this point, I don’t even know what to say, that hasn’t already been said about these “sudden deaths.” I will just reiterate that it’s not normal and whatever is going on, should be investigated by multitudes of so-called experts and reported by the media non-stop, and all usage of the vaccine should



Read More...