Trump Suggests He May Run On Third-Party Ticket In 2024

Former President Trump has last week hinted that he'll hand-grenade the 2024 presidential election for Republicans by running as a third-party candidate.

Trump shared an American Greatness article by Dan Gelernter which suggests that establishment Republicans would do everything in their power to prevent Trump from winning again, and that voters like Gelernter would rather vote for Trump on a third-party ticket even if it means losing the election.

"They’d rather lose an election to the Democrats, their brothers in crime, than win with Trump," Gelernter wrote of establishment GOP.

...despite the obvious differences, we’re heading for a 1912-repeat, in which the Republican Party ignores its own voters. The Republican machine has no intention of letting us choose Trump again: He is not a uniparty team player. They’d rather lose an election to the Democrats, their brothers in crime, than win with Trump. That leads us to the inevitable question: What should we do when a majority of Republicans want Trump, but the Republican Party says we can’t have him? Do we knuckle under and vote for Ron DeSantis because he would be vastly better than any Democrat? I say no, we don’t knuckle under. And I like DeSantis. I’d vote for him after Trump’s second term. But not before. -American Greatness

"Do I think Trump can win as a third-party candidate? No," Gelernter added. "Would I vote for him as a third-party candidate? Yes, because I’m not interested in propping up this corrupt gravy-train any longer."

In 2021, Trump told RNC Chairwoman Rona McDaniel that he was "done" with the party after receiving virtually no support over his claims that Democrats cheated in the 2020 election.

"You cannot do that. If you do, we will lose forever," McDaniel reportedly told Trump regarding a 3rd party run, according to a book by ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl. "Exactly – you will lose forever without me. I don’t care. This is what Republicans deserve for not sticking up for me," Trump allegedly shot back.

That said, DeSantis has been shooting up in the polls - and even received his own hit piece in Vanity Fair on Monday.