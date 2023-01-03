Dave & Buster’s Co-Owner Of Restaurant Franchise Found Dead

January 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Dave & Buster’s restaurant franchise co-founder James “Buster” Corley has passed away. He was 72. WFAA reported that Corley was discovered deceased on Monday at his Dallas home. According to police, he apparently shot himself in the head before dying. According to Corley’s daughter Kate, “Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that severely damaged the communication and personality section of his brain.” The family requests discretion at this time. In 1982, Corley and David Corriveau opened Dave & Buster’s in Dallas. In Little Rock, Arkansas, the two men were running independent companies next to one another: Buster managed



Read More...