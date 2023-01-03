The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Dem Megadonor Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty in FTX Fraud Case

January 3, 2023   |   Tags:

NEW YORK (Reuters)—Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to criminal charges that he cheated investors in his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, causing billions of dollars in losses in what prosecutors have called an epic fraud. The post Dem Megadonor Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty in FTX Fraud Case appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


