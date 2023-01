Hochul Does 180 After She Gets Her Wish and Republicans Vote with Their Feet: ‘Clown Show’

January 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It’s a lesson for liberals and children everywhere: Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it. During the fall’s contentious battle for governor of New York state, […] The post Hochul Does 180 After She Gets Her Wish and Republicans Vote with Their Feet: 'Clown Show' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...