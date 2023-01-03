McCarthy Moved His Things Into Speaker’s Office Already; Gaetz Wants Him Booted From That Too

Rep. Matt Gaetz not only opposes Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s holding the position of House speaker, but also wants him out of the position altogether. The Republican from Florida wrote to the Capitol’s designer on Tuesday night to inquire as to why Mr. McCarthy of California, the party’s leader in the last Congress, is using a space intended for the speaker of the house. What provision of law, House rule, or precedent supports the appointment of someone who finished second in three straight elections for the Speaker of the House? Mr. Gaetz wrote to J. Brett Blanton, an architect. He questioned,



