First, the residency and work permits last only two years. Experience shows that many refugees need permanent homes, not just temporary ones….

Second, the program is largely the product of executive discretion. If the political winds shift and President Biden (or a successor) decides to terminate it, participants could be subject to deportation. Congress should pass legislation to permanently fix these flaws….

Ultimately, the United States should establish a general system of private refugee sponsorship, modeled in part on Canada's successful program, that applies regardless of nationality. Doing so would not only help people escaping war and oppression, but also bolster our economy — migrants contribute disproportionately to economic growth and innovation — and enhance the U.S. image in the international "war of ideas" against dictators such as Russia's Vladimir Putin.