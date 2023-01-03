Nation Braces Itself For Return Of Joe Biden
January 3, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
WASHINGTON, DC — As the new year began and everyone's focus turned to 2023, fear gripped the country, leaving store shelves stripped bare and families shutting themselves indoors behind boarded windows as the nation braced itself for the return of Joe Biden.
