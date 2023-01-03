The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Surprise! Surprise! Surprise! 9-Year Veteran FBI Agent Is Insurrectionist Ray Epps’ Attorney

January 3, 2023   |   Tags: ,
Well, we covered the news about Ray Epps, the insurrectionist who was clearly an FBI informant, this week.  Now, things are even more telling as the attorney he has acquired was a 9-year-veteran of the unconstitutional Federal Bureau of Investigation. Heather Allen and Patty McMurray have the story at 100 Percent Fed Up. Democrats and …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x