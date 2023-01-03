The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Twitter Files: US State Department Panicked Over ZeroHedge Covid-19 Reporting

January 3, 2023   |   Tags:
Journalist Matt Taibbi gave the public a double-header on Tuesday - first revealing how Twitter was swarmed by the US intelligence community...

The drop includes several bombshells about how the US intelligence community, and Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), tried to force-feed the Russian influence narrative down Twitter's throat despite the fact that Twitter just wasn't seeing it.

And second, a thread on how the intelligence community started going straight to the media with lists of suspect accounts.

In the early days of the pandemic, the State Department's Global Engagement Center (GEC) was flagging accounts suggesting COVID-19 was a bioweapon, blaming the Wuhan Institute of Virology, or "attributing the appearance of the virus to the CIA," (the latter of which nobody was actually saying... it was speculation over work done at Fort Detrick and the University of North Carolina).

As Taibbi further notes, the State Department also flagged accounts that retweeted ZeroHedge due to "Sinophobia" and a "flurry of disinformation" that allegedly broke out after our suspension on Twitter.

Which only raises more questions.

But hey, they had a giant problem on their hands, since even those with double-digit IQs could connect the dots between the Obama administration banning Gain-of-Function research to manipulate bat coronaviruses in order to become more transmissible to humans, then Anthony Fauci offshoring it to Wuhan, China via EcoHealth Alliance, which was carried out by a guy who repeatedly bragged about... manipulating bat coronavirus, and then COVID-19 breaks out in the same exact town.

What are the odds?

Did we mention we're really interested in the Twitter 'Fauci Files' that are supposedly dropping later this week?

Back to the infiltration of Twitter...

8.“WE’RE HAPPY TO WORK DIRECTLY WITH YOU ON THIS, INSTEAD OF NBC.” Roth tried in vain to convince outsider researchers like the Clemson lab to check with them before pushing stories about foreign interference to media.

9.Twitter was also trying to reduce the number of agencies with access to Roth. “If these folks are like House Homeland Committee and DHS, once we give them a direct contact with Yoel, they will want to come back to him again and again,” said policy director Carlos Monje.

10.When the State Department/GEC – remember this was 2020, during the Trump administration – wanted to publicize a list of 5,500 accounts it claimed would “amplify Chinese propaganda and disinformation” about COVID, Twitter analysts were beside themselves.

