America, Behold Your “God”

George Soros contributed $128,485,971 to Democrat candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, which no doubt played a considerable role in the outcome. And it isn’t as if we weren’t warned. As far back as 2004, then-Senator Hillary Clinton (D-What The Hell Happened to MY Turn) declared: “We need people like George Soros, who is fearless and willing to …



