Anarchy In DC! There Are No Sworn-In Members Of 118th Congress!

The increasingly bloody Speaker war in the US House means there are only Members-elect, no actual Members of the US House of Representatives. Far from gaining ground, it looks like one-time presumptive Speaker Kevn McCarthy is actually losing ground after failing on three votes. What's next? Also today: Latest Twitter Files shows social media was US spook playground. Watch today's Liberty Report:


