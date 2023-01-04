COVER-UP: Jan 6 Committee Seals All Important VIDEOS & Docs for 50 Years
January 4, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTYAsk yourself why they would seal the evidence for 50 years? The committee, which was entirely one-sided against former President Donald Trump after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi took the unprecedented step of blocking minority party nominees, followed the equally problematic practice of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in conducting his impeachment investigation into Trump …
