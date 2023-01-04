Gaetz Responds To Trump: Supporting McCarthy Is Sad; Your Support For Him Won’t Change Our Vote

After former President Trump endorsed GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy of California for House Speaker, Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Florida Republican congressman-elect who rose to prominence under his wing, turned against the former leader. Gaetz stated to Fox News Digital that the congressman's opinion of the former president and GOP leader has not altered as a result of Trump's support for McCarthy as speaker. It has also not affected the congressman's vote. Gaetz expressed his sadness in a statement on Wednesday. "This does not alter my opinion of McCarthy, Trump, or my vote."



