Heart Attack Epidemic, Pornographer Andrew Tate And His CIA Dad, Sam Bankman’s Strange Epstein Overlaps

January 4, 2023 |

New year means renewed focus on new goals and opportunities. We re-brand to Western Warrior in the first members exclusive show of 2023. We cover some important stories and talk about the odd parallels and overlaps of Andrew Tate, Jeffrey Epstein and Sam Bankman Fried and more. Sign up and watch the show at redicemembers.com or odysee.com/@redicetv. You can also sign up at subscribestar.com/redice. Thank you so much for your support.



Read More...