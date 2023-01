Op-Ed: 29-Year-Old Joe Biden Attacked His Opponent’s Age – What Would He Say Now?

January 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I believe that people have the opportunity to contribute to society as long as they are here on the planet. I loved my father and learned from him until the […] The post Op-Ed: 29-Year-Old Joe Biden Attacked His Opponent's Age - What Would He Say Now? appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...