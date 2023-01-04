Report: Brazilian Police Couldn’t Prosecute George Santos For 10 Years Because They Couldn’t Find Him

January 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

According to records acquired by CNN, Republican Rep.-elect George Santos acknowledged to swiping a man’s checkbook that was in his mother’s possession in 2008 in order to buy clothes and shoes. According to 150 pages of case documents, Santos made the admission in a statement to police in 2010. Because they were unable to locate Santos for almost ten years, police had to halt their inquiry. However, according to CNN on Tuesday, Brazilian law enforcement will re-file fraud accusations against the New York Republican. On June 17, 2008, Santos used fake checks to make purchases at a store in Niterói,



Read More...