Biden Seeks To Solve Border Crisis—by Making It Easier To Enter the United States

January 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Migrants from Nicaragua, Cuba, Haiti, and Venezuela will have an easier time entering the country thanks to President Joe Biden's new immigration plan, which he says will stymie illegal border crossings. The post Biden Seeks To Solve Border Crisis—by Making It Easier To Enter the United States appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...