Brickbat: You Can’t Say That

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill expanding government control over the nation's news media. The law gives the National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting authority to regulate online and print media, including the power to temporarily block online media outlets without a court order. It also gives the agency the power to ask social media platforms and search engines to remove content that violates the law. The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine warned that the bill would erode important freedoms that "distinguish the social system of Ukraine from the regime of dictatorial Russia."

