Meet the California Assemblyman Who Wants Teachers to Help Students Get Sex Change Operations

January 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

For years, Rick Chavez Zbur led a radical group that worked to make California a haven for kids who wanted to get sex change operations without parental consent. Now he’s pushing those same policies from inside the statehouse. Zbur, who from 2014 through 2021 led the LGBTQ rights group Equality California, was elected to the […] The post Meet the California Assemblyman Who Wants Teachers to Help Students Get Sex Change Operations appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...