REPORT: Deal Possibly In Place For McCarthy For 10-12 Additional Votes; Still Not Enough For Speakership

January 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Reports are emerging that a deal is being struck between Representative Kevin McCarthy (D-California) and the group of lawmakers who have prevented him from gaining control of the gavel in the House of Representatives. This comes as McCarthy prepares for his astounding eleventh attempt to be elected House Speaker. According to Punchbowl News, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-South Carolina), who is a member of the House Freedom Caucus and represents the state of South Carolina, stated on Thursday that there is a written agreement that he has been requested to study. According to the news agency, the cease-fire was apparently brokered



