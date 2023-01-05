Stocks & Bonds Dump On ‘Good’ Jobs News, Rate-Hike Odds Jump
Futures chopped sideways to higher overnight then a triple whammy of better than expected labor market data (Challenger layoffs, ADP, and claims) sent stocks and bonds reeling as market expectations for The Fed's rate-trajectory shifted hawkishly...
Terminal rate expectations are rising...
Expectations for rate-cuts in H2 2023 are fading...
Stocks bounced briefly on unusually dovish-sounding comments from The Fed's Jim Bullard who noted "2023 may be a deflationary year... with rates close to restrictive." And then later in the day, Bullard went hawkish again, saying that "a strong job market means it's a good time to fight inflation."
Bullard is right, the labor market is dramatically decoupled (positively) from tightening financial conditions...
And that all dragged stocks lower overall with Nasdaq leading the way...
Bed, Bath, & Beyond was battered to 30 year lows on 'going concern' fears...
Silvergate Capital was slaughtered on outflows...
The short-end of the yield curve was smashed higher in yield today as the long-end was modestly lower in yield (2Y +9bps, 30Y -1bp). On the week, 2Y Yields are higher while the rest of the curve is lower...
All of which means the yield curve has flattened (deeper into inversion) this week
The dollar rallied up to one-week highs today (helped by EUR weakness overnight)...
Bitcoin chopped around relatively flat on the day...
Oil prices ended higher after some notable intraday volatility...
Dollar strength also weighed on gold, but the precious metal found support at $1830...
Finally, we note that overnight saw a landmark event in recent financial history...
Fore the first time since 2014, there are no negative-yielding bonds globally.