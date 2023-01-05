The Treason Of General Mark Milley: Hiding Nuke Codes From President, Secret Calls To Communist China & Arming Taliban With Billions In US Weapons

January 5, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

On Thursday’s The Sons of Liberty Radio, I covered the issue of Treason and gave several examples of how it destroys a country from within. General Mark Milley was one of the examples I used during that presentation, as he not only his nuclear launch codes from President Donald Trump, but also held secret phone …



Read More...