After Long, Tense Day, Kevin McCarthy Finally Secures Speaker Of The House Gavel

January 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

After a tense, day-long impasse ended when the GOP leader eventually consented to a series of concessions to his Republican opponents, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) received enough votes to become the next speaker of the House on Friday night. On the fifteenth ballot, all of the GOP holdouts cast “present” ballots, reducing the bar just enough for McCarthy to win a majority. The vote came after a dramatic 14th ballot in which McCarthy lost when Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) was observed shooing Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) away as he appeared to be about to argue with Gaetz about his support.



