Extradition To The U.S. For El Chapo’s Son Is Suspended By Mexican Officials

January 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Ovidio Guzman’s extradition from Mexico to the United States was suspended on Friday by a federal judge in Mexico City. This came after 29 people were killed the day before when suspected cartel members attempted to prevent Guzman’s capture by blocking off an airport and the area around a local army base. The extradition of Guzman, the son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and a “major member of the Sinaloa cartel,” would not be instantaneous owing to legal technicalities, according to Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. Additionally, Guzman is also facing legal issues in Mexico. Guzman is sought for in



