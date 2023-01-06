Ron DeSantis Activates National Guard For 90 Refugees?

January 6, 2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called President Joe Biden’s response to immigration “inept,” saying the Biden administration “failed to provide the resources necessary to respond to the current mass migration event” as he activated the state’s National Guard on Friday amid an influx of migrants in the Florida Keys. The order from DeSantis also instructs state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to support local governments in South Florida as they deal with the rise in migrant landings. The responsibility for the Biden administration’s failure falls on local law enforcement because they do not have the resources to handle the



