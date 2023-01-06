The GOP Future Is Florida

January 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republicans and conservatives dismayed at the happenings on Capitol Hill may want to turn their gaze southward. On January 3, as the race for speaker of the House went to multiple ballots for the first time in a century, Ron DeSantis began his second term as governor of Florida. As I watched the dual proceedings on a split screen, there was no doubt that the Floridians were having a lot more fun than the Washingtonians. The post The GOP Future Is Florida appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...