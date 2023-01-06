[VIDEO] Grieving Mother of Ashli Babbitt Arrested… Watch How Nasty These Cops Treat Her…Unreal

I watched this clip, and I was literally fuming mad. Have you ever seen someone get treated with such hostility and disrespect for friggen “j-walking”? That’s the treatment a grieving mother got, when she went to the D.C. Capitol to remember her daughter, who was unarmed, and shot and murdered on this very day, two years ago. Ashli Babbitt’s mother was treated like a piece of garbage by the scumbag cops in the D.C. cesspool, and was actually arrested. Just when you think our country can’t get more soulless and twisted, you see something like this and it reminds you



