WH Delivers Largest Assistance Package To Ukraine － $3.75 Billion
January 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, the United States will provide $3.75 billion in military supplies and other aid to Ukraine and its neighbors on NATO’s eastern flank. The most recent aid package will include Bradley armored vehicles for Ukraine for the first time. The armored carrier, which can fire anti-tank missiles and is used to ferry troops to battle, is also referred to as a “tank-killer.” According to the White House, the largest U.S. assistance package for Kyiv includes a $2.85 billion drawdown from the Pentagon’s stocks that will be given directly to Ukraine and $225 million in foreign
