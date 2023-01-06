The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

With Affirmative Action Program Under Scrutiny, UNC Backs Racially Exclusionary Scholarships

January 6, 2023   |   Tags:

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is facing a discrimination complaint over several racially exclusionary initiatives, just weeks after it was hit with a separate complaint over a minorities-only fellowship program. The post With Affirmative Action Program Under Scrutiny, UNC Backs Racially Exclusionary Scholarships appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


