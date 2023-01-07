Billion Dollar Question: What Should Charities Do With The Money They Got From FTX?

January 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried donated millions of dollars to charity. The new management is now requesting its return. However, some of the funds have already been used, and the gifts came from a wide variety of sources and agreements that make it challenging to add them all up. Federal prosecutors and regulators claim that Mr. Bankman-Fried, FTX and its affiliates invested billions of dollars in risky bets that failed using stolen consumer funds. In November, the company filed for bankruptcy. Its fallout is still reverberating across the cryptocurrency community and beyond to nonprofits, politics, and academic institutions. It has been



