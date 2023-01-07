Judicial Watch: Our Tax Dollars Paid for Ashli Babbitt’s Shooter to Live in Luxury With His Pets

January 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What would we do without Judicial Watch? I will tell you what, Tom Fitton and his crew do a hell of a lot more to get answers than any useless politician does. And thanks to them, we now know that our tax dollars went to pay for Ashli Babbitt’s killer to live high on the hog with his pets. Yeah, we can’t get a public investigation into this potential murderer, but we can pay for him and his pets to hotel hop all over DC. How lovely, right? Don’t you just love our two-tiered justice system? From Judicial Watch: Judicial



