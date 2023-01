Poor People Five Times More Likely Than Average Earner To Be Audited by Biden IRS

January 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Poor people faced a significantly higher chance in 2022 of being audited by President Joe Biden's IRS than both rich and middle-class earners, according to a Syracuse University study. The post Poor People Five Times More Likely Than Average Earner To Be Audited by Biden IRS appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...